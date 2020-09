Assam’s Kokrajhar district reported two coronavirus related deaths on Sunday.

The two deceased identified as Nirupam Narzary and Uma Charan Narzary passed away in Barpeta Medical College and Hospital (BMCH), Kokrajhar deputy commissioner informed.

The district has so far reported four deaths taking the number to six now.

Meanwhile, the active caseload in the district is 51, while, 353 COVID recoveries have been recorded.