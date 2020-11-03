Kokrajhar: Rupsi Airport Ready For Ops

Rupsi Airport in Assam is ready to commence operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme and is likely to start from January 2021, an official statement from the Airports Authority of India said.

The airport has been re-developed at an estimated cost of Rs 69 Cr. and has also received its license by Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The airport is one of India’s newest in the RCS route which will cater local population providing direct connectivity to cities like Guwahati in Assam and Kolkata in West Bengal, it said.

Spread across 337 acres of land, the newly developed airport has a terminal building with an area of 3,500 sqm. Equipped with 10 check-in counters, the terminal is designed to process 200 passengers during peak hours. The newly built runway of the airport is suitable for landing ATR-72 type of Aircraft.

The city side of the airport has car parking, for arrivals and departures in same level having capacity of accommodating 100 cars.

The project work includes the construction of Terminal Building, ATC Tower, Security Hut, and other allied works and development of airside facilities like Strengthening and Re-carpeting of the runway, taxiway, apron, and allied works including Car park, approach road, the boundary wall is completed.

Foundation Stone for development of Rupsi Airport was laid on Feb 22, 2019. The airport will cater the need of air travellers from four districts of Lower Assam viz. Dhubri, Kokarajhar, Bongaigaon and Goalpara as well as neighbouring states like West Bengal, Meghalaya and some parts of Bhutan.

The Rupsi Airport is located in Kokrajhar District. Kokrajhar is 65 Km from Rupsi Airport. The nearest town is Dhubri which is at a distance of 20 Km, the release added.