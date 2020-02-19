Kokrajhar SP Rajen Singh transferred

Ahead of the BTR election, Rajen Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kokrajhar has been transferred and is now posted as SP of Biswanath, with effect from the date of taking over charge from Rakesh Roushan.

On the other hand, Rakesh Roushan, the SP of Biswanath has been transferred and posted as SP of Kokrajhar with effect from the date of taking over charge from Rajen Singh.

The order was issued on Wednesday (February 19) by the Home Department of Assam government.