Kokrajhar: UPPL Announces 2 Candidates For Bypolls

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
uppl candidate

Two candidate from the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) party has been announced in Kokrajhar, Assam on Sunday for the bypolls in the state.

The names of UPPL candidates have been announced from Gosaigaon and Tamulpur constituency of Kokrajhar district in Assam.

Jiren Basumutary has been selected as the UPPL candidate for Gosaigaon constituency number 28.

Related News

Weapon Filed Battalion Truck Crashes In Dhemaji

VP M Venkaiah Naidu Expresses Happiness Over His Assam Visit

Arms consignment dropped by Pakistani drone in Jammu

CM Sarma Briefs About The Newly Inaugurated PET MRI Wing At…

Jwolen Daimari has been selected as the UPPL candidate for Tamulpur constituency number 58.

The UPPL party announced the candidates name at a press conference in Kokrajhar on Sunday.

According to sources, the By elections in Assam are going to take place on October 30th across different constituencies in Assam.

The results will be declared on November 2nd.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Congress Finalised 2 Candidates For Bypolls

You might also like
Assam

Liquor syndicate: Father-son duo attacked in Bokakhat

Pratidin Exclusive

Modi visits Assam, begins poll campaign

Assam

Hindu Parishad doesn’t know anything about CAB : Assam BJP Chief

Top Stories

Baghjan Fire: Rs 25 Cr interim penalty on OIL

Top Stories

Kalpana dies penniless, no money for hospital bill

National

Another IED blast kills Army major in J&K