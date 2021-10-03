Kokrajhar: UPPL Announces 2 Candidates For Bypolls

Two candidate from the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) party has been announced in Kokrajhar, Assam on Sunday for the bypolls in the state.

The names of UPPL candidates have been announced from Gosaigaon and Tamulpur constituency of Kokrajhar district in Assam.

Jiren Basumutary has been selected as the UPPL candidate for Gosaigaon constituency number 28.

Jwolen Daimari has been selected as the UPPL candidate for Tamulpur constituency number 58.

The UPPL party announced the candidates name at a press conference in Kokrajhar on Sunday.

According to sources, the By elections in Assam are going to take place on October 30th across different constituencies in Assam.

The results will be declared on November 2nd.