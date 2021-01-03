Kolkata: 22 Bombs Seized, Defused

At least 22 bombs were recovered from an under-construction building in Kolkata’s Entally area on Saturday, police said to PTI.

Four owners of the building and the promoter were detained, according to reports.

Based on information, Special Task Force and Kolkata Police personnel conducted a raid in the building located at Sir Syed Ahmed Road and seized the bombs kept in two boxes.

The bombs were defused by sleuths of the Kolkata Police’s bomb disposal squad, the PTI report said.

An investigation is underway.