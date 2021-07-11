Kolkata: 37 Held From Park Hotel For Partying Amid COVID Restrictions

As many as 37 people were apprehended in the wee hours of Sunday from Kolkata’s Park Hotel for partying and violating the Covid-related restrictions.

Moreover, two high-end cars and 38 mobile phones were among the several items seized in the raid at the five-star hotel on Park Street.

Also Read: 2 Killed In Separate Assam Police Encounters

“Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at Park Hotel around 1.15 am and 37 people were arrested from the second and third floors for partying with loud music amid the COVID-related restrictions,” a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said to a news agency.

“During the raid, some of those arrested pushed and manhandled police officers,” he added.

The police also seized two Pioneer DJ discs, an amplifier, two sound boxes, a DJ light, three hookahs, four liquor bottles and a ganja ”puria”.

A case was registered at the Park Street police station under relevant sections of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act, he said.

Also Read: Belgian Woman Infected With Two Covid Variants Die