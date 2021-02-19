Top StoriesNational

Kolkata: BJP Woman Leader Arrested With Cocaine

By Pratidin Bureau
West Bengal BJP youth-wing leader Pamela Goswami was arrested by police after she was caught in possession of cocaine in Kolkata’s New Alipore area on Friday.

As per reports, Goswami was with a friend, identified as Prabir Kumar Dey. They were apprehended while they were in her car with around 100gms of cocaine found in her handbag and other parts of the car.

The sleuths of Kolkata police arrested Goswami based on specific inputs when she was parking her vehicle in New Alipore.

“She was involved in drug trafficking for quite some time. Today, we got information that she along with her supplier Prabir was reaching the spot to hand over the drugs to the purchasers,” an officer said.

“An investigation into the matter is underway. We are trying to find out whether she is involved in any drug racket,” he added.

