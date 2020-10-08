NationalTop Stories

Kolkata: Cops Block BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ Agitation

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy: ANI
1

Clashes broke out between West Bengal Police and BJP workers in Kolkata on Thursday after cops blocked the BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ march to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s office. Police used lathi-charge, tear gas, and water cannon after they were stopped to march towards the CM’s office.

The saffron party tried to break through barricades during their march towards the state secretariat Nabanna.

Thousands of BJP workers from Kolkata and Howrah began marching towards Nabanna to protest the “worsening” law and order in the state.

Police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas and water cannons on the BJP workers at Santragachi in Howrah district, causing injuries to BJP state vice- president Raju Banerjee and MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato.

