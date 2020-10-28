NationalTop Stories

Kolkata: Fire Guts Puja Pandal Before Immersion

By Pratidin Bureau
A massive fire erupted at a Durga puja pandal in Kolkata’s Salt Lake at around 6:20 am on Wednesday where the idol immersion was to take place.

While the pandal was gutted to the ground, no injuries were reported. Fire tenders rushed to the scene upon information and brought the blaze under control.

Sujit Bose, West Bengal minister for fire and emergency services, visited the spot and examined the situation.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire tenders reached the spot within 15 minutes. But the pandal was damaged before the fire brigade personnel could reach the spot,” Bose said.

Furthermore, local residents said that CCTV cameras were dismantled on Tuesday night, as the idols were to be immersed later on Wednesday.

