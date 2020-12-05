Kolkata Police re-imposed “No Helmet No Petrol’ Rule

Kolkata Police re-imposed a rule of ‘No Helmet No Petrol’ where motorcycle riders will not get petrol at the petrol pump if he or she is found without a helmet. The order will be applicable from December 8 to February 2, 2021.

According to an official order by Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, the rule will be applicable even if the pillion rider arrives at the petrol pump without a helmet.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government will give helmets to those who cannot afford it.

“Wear a helmet and ride bikes. I am not like those governments that say you have to pay Rs 2,000 if you don’t wear a mask. I would rather request you all to wear a mask,” she said.

“The government will give helmets to those who cannot afford it. One can report to their local police station and register their names, addresses. They will be given helmets,” she added.

Kolkata Police has decided to re-impose the “no helmet no petrol” rule forbidding petrol pumps from selling fuel to motorcyclists without helmets, a senior officer said.