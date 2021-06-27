NationalSportsTop Stories

Kolkata to Stage the Next Edition of Hero I-League: AIFF

The AIFF said on Saturday said that Kolkata is set to stage the next edition of the Hero I-League and the domestic football tournament is likely to kick off in December later this year.

According to a report by the PTI, the AIFF League Committee took this decision during its virtual meeting on Saturday.

League CEO Sunando Dhar informed the Committee that the I-League will be played among 13 teams this season.

Dhar stated in a press release, “The format of the League will be the same as the last edition with all teams playing each other once, and then divided into two groups.”

“While the top half vying for the Championship will comprise 7 teams, the bottom half which will be battling it out for the relegation will have 6 teams. The number of matches will also be more this edition ‘ a rise from 80 to 114.

The Committee also deliberated on the relegation rule and decided that it “will be applied to the Hero I-League 2021-22 irrespective of the current situation, and there won’t be any change in the regulation once the League kicks-off.” Keeping in view the logistical and financial feasibility in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee said “a maximum of 10 teams will be participating in the Hero I-League Qualifiers which are proposed to be held at a single venue, stated the PTI report.

Adhering to all health protocols, the Committee also discussed hosting the Futsal Club Championship in October 2021 in Shillong.

The meeting, as per report, was chaired by AIFF senior vice president Subrata Dutta.  It was also attended by AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das.

