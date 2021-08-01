Kothanodi Actor Urmila Mahanta To Share Screen With Manoj Bajpayee In Upcoming Film

Popular Assamese actor Urmila Mahanta will be sharing the screen with Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee in her new film, ‘Dial 100’ directed by Rensil D’Silva, said a report.

The Kothanodi actor will be seen in a movie premiering on the platform Zee5 original from August 6, the film also stars Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead.

Actor Urmila announced the news in a Twitter post sharing the motion poster of the film.

She wrote, “So happy to be part of this awesome project! Thank U @RensilDSilva Sir @BajpayeeManoj @neena_gupta #SakshiTanwar @sonypicturesin @sonypicsfilmsin @siddharthpmalhotra @vivekkrishnani @alchemyfilmsprivatelimited @zee5 @ZEE5MENA @ZEE5_EUROPE @sapnamalhotra01”

The film is described as a suspense thriller about a single night in a Mumbai Police Call Center when an emergency call changes everyone’s life.

The movie is presented by Sony Pictures Films India and Alchemy Films.

Urmila will be seen playing the role of a police officer in the control room that receives the mysterious call.

Urmila Mahanta is a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune.

She hails from Sonapur in Assam and has also worked in plays, films, television series and short films in several languages, including Assamese, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali. She was last seen in R. Balki’s Pad Man.

Also Read: TV Actor Pearl Puri Held For Allegedly Raping Minor



