K’taka CM B S Yediyurappa Tests COVID +ve For Second Time

By Pratidin Bureau
0

For the second time in eight months, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital.

“Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalized based on the advise of doctors,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

In August last year, Yediyurappa (78) tested positive for the virus and was hospitalized. He was discharged after nine days upon recovery.

Notably, Yediyurappa received the first dose of COVID-19 on March 12.

The state of Karnataka reported its highest daily spike of 14,738 new COVID-19 cases, while 66 succumbed to the infection on Thursday.

