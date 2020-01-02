Kula Saikia elected as Sahitya Sabha president

The Asam Sahitya Sabha today announced the results for the elections to the posts of its president, vice president, and general secretary for a two-year term from 2020 to 2022.

Former Director-General of Police Kuladhar Saikia has been elected as president of Asam Sahitya Sabha for the session 2020-22. Saikia got 269 votes.

Assam Finance Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s mother Mrinalini Devi elected as Vice-president of ASS. She got 308 votes.

Jadavchandra Sarma has been elected as general secretary of the literary organisation. Sarma got 323 votes.

The election process was conducted under the supervision of a three-member committee comprising former judge of Gauhati High Court Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma as the chief election officer and senior advocates Bijon Kumar Mahajan and SP Roy as the members.