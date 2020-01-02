Top StoriesRegional

Kula Saikia elected as Sahitya Sabha president

By Pratidin Bureau
363

The Asam Sahitya Sabha today announced the results for the elections to the posts of its president, vice president, and general secretary for a two-year term from 2020 to 2022.

Former Director-General of Police Kuladhar Saikia has been elected as president of Asam Sahitya Sabha for the session 2020-22. Saikia got 269 votes.

Assam Finance Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s mother Mrinalini Devi elected as Vice-president of ASS. She got 308 votes.

Jadavchandra Sarma has been elected as general secretary of the literary organisation. Sarma got 323 votes.

The election process was conducted under the supervision of a three-member committee comprising former judge of Gauhati High Court Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma as the chief election officer and senior advocates Bijon Kumar Mahajan and SP Roy as the members.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Dissent with art in Latasil

Regional

APSC 2016-2017 results announced

Regional

LS polls : Assam BJP member to monitor social media

Regional

‘Clause 6’, ‘Indigenous Definition’ Rock Assembly

National

SC orders telecom companies to pay dues in 3 months

Regional

Harish Rawat Resigns As Assam In-charge

Comments
Loading...