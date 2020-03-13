Kuldeep Sengar Gets 10-Year Jail

> BJP MLA gets 10 years in Jail

> Raped and killed the father of rape victim

> Rape victim was praised

Expelled and notorious BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of the father of a woman he raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao in 2017.

This was today pronounced in the Lucknow high court as Kuldeep Singh Sengar is already serving a life term for the rape, a sentence handed down in December last year.

In the long-awaited verdict to the rape case — that shocked the nation and included an alleged assassination attempt reportedly orchestrated by Kuldeep Sengar while he was behind bars — the judge praised the rape survivor for “fighting against a powerful person” and slammed the foisting of false cases against her family. The judge also questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over delays in filing a charge sheet.

Kuldeep Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from Bangermau in Unnao district, was expelled from the party in August 2019. Apart from the rape case, he is being tried in four other cases — framing of the rape survivor’s father in illegal firearms case, his death in judicial custody, a conspiracy of Sengar with others in the accident case and the separate gang rape case of the survivor by three others.