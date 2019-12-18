Kuldeep’s hat-trick helps India win against WI

Kuldeep Yadav has scripted history by becoming the 1st Indian bowler to pick up two hat-tricks in One-Day International cricket. The left-arm wrist-spinner achieved the feat on Wednesday during the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

Yadav picked up the wickets of Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph in the last 3 balls of the 33rd over. Kuldeep had earlier picked up his 1st hat-trick against Australia in Kolkata in 2017.

Kuldeep Yadav is the 4th Indian bowler to pick up a hat-trick in 2019 after Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar. He also joined the elite list of bowlers – Lasith Malinga, Wasim Akram, Chaminda Vaas, Saqlain Mushtaq and Trent Boult – to pick up more than 1 hat-trick in ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, after scoring 387/5 in their 50 overs, India restricted West Indies to 280 to level the 3-match ODI series 1-1 with one more game left to be played.