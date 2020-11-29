Top StoriesEnvironmentNational

Kulhad To Replace Plastic Cups At Railway Stations

By Pratidin Bureau
Environment-friendly ”kulhads” (earthen cups) will replace plastic cups for serving tea at all railway stations in the country, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

Speaking at an event organised at the Dhigawara railway station in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, Goyal said, the initiative will be Indian Rail’s contribution towards a plastic-free India and lakhs of people can avail employment through its production.

“Tea is given in ”kulhad” at nearly 400 railway stations in the country today, and in future, it is our planning that tea will be sold only in kulhads at all railway stations in the country. This will be the contribution of Railways towards plastic-free India,” he said.

