Kumar Sanjit Krishna Reaches DGP Office

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Sanjit Krishna Reached DGP Office
110

Former Karimganj SP who was involved in the question paper leakage racket of SI recruitment exam of Assam Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna has reached the DGP office in Ulubari on Thursday. He was missing since Tuesday night after he was being allowed to return home after being interrogated by CID for two days.

The CID was in search of Krishna for his involvement in the recruitment exam of SI.

A special team of CID also reached the DGP Office for further process of the investigation into the scam.

Related News

TRP Scam: SC Rejects Republic TV’s Plea on CBI Probe

Jnanpith Awardee Akkitham Achuthan Dies at 94

Delhi Traffic Cop Dragged on Car Bonnet

Cinema Halls in NE Not to Reopen Today

However, it has not yet known whether Krishna will be arrested from the DGP office as per the go-ahead signal of the home department.

You might also like
Top Stories

COVID-19: Centre approves Rs 15,000 cr pkg for states, UTs

Regional

“I find stories from life, people…”: Rima Das

Regional

Assam officers arrested in APSC cash for job scam to be produced before Court today

Top Stories

PM wins heart in Houston, picks up flower from ground

National

PM Modi chairs National Security Council meeting

Top Stories

IAS officer from Assam-Meghalaya cadre appointed as Minister (Eco), Embassy of India,…

Comments
Loading...