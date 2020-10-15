Kumar Sanjit Krishna Reaches DGP Office

Former Karimganj SP who was involved in the question paper leakage racket of SI recruitment exam of Assam Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna has reached the DGP office in Ulubari on Thursday. He was missing since Tuesday night after he was being allowed to return home after being interrogated by CID for two days.

The CID was in search of Krishna for his involvement in the recruitment exam of SI.

A special team of CID also reached the DGP Office for further process of the investigation into the scam.

However, it has not yet known whether Krishna will be arrested from the DGP office as per the go-ahead signal of the home department.