An active woman cadre of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) militant group was apprehended by troops of Assam Rifles from Upokpi Market Shed area in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Sunday.

In another instance, a huge consignment of contraband items worth Rs 64 lakh was also recovered in Tengnoupal region of Manipur on Sunday.

This was informed by Assam Rifles through its Twitter handle on Sunday.