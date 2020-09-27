National

Labhanshu Sharma Plans Bus Tour From Rishikesh To London

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Indian Wrestler Labhanshu Sharma has planned a 75-day bus journey from Rishikesh to London. The name of the tour is to be called ‘Incredible Bus Ride’.

The journey will cover a distance of Rs 21,000 km and will travel through 20 countries. Only 20 passengers will be taken in the journey, said Labhanshu.

“I have planned to launch a bus journey from Rishikesh to London. A total distance of 21,000 km will be covered and will travel through 20 countries. Only 20 passengers will be taken on this journey. As of now, we have planned to begin this journey in June 2021,” he told news agency ANI.

The main purpose of the journey is to spread Indian culture.

Previously, he made peace trips through 32 countries. He and his brother recently concluded a journey from India to London by road as part of their World Peace Tour.

