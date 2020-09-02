LAC Stand-Off: Indian Army Moves Troops To Arunachal

The Indian Army on Wednesday has moved its troops towards Arunachal Pradesh, the eastern stretch region of India-China border. The move came after the June clashes that erupted between the two countries in Galwan Valley.

The clash in June which took place in the western part of the border was the worst violence in decades and there has not been much reduction in the tension since.

Although both the government and military officials in India have ruled out any imminent confrontation or escalation, the movement of troops to the eastern district of Anjaw in Arunachal Pradesh raises concerns of a wider face off.

“The military presence has surely increased, but as far as incursions are concerned, there are no verified reports as such,” said Ayushi Sudan, Anjaw’s chief civil servant, adding that there has been an increase in troop deployment since the Galwan incident.

According to an army statement, a fresh clash also occurred between the Indian and Chinese troops on the intervening night of August 29 and August 30 in eastern Ladakh after the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) carried out provocative military movements in order to change the status quo.

Security analysts have warned that Arunachal Pradesh could become a flashpoint again as the state was at the centre of a full-scale war between India and China in 1962.

Lieutenant Colonel Harsh Wardhan Pande, an Indian military spokesperson, however said that the troops arriving in the area were part of regular rotation, adding that it happens every time, nothing new.