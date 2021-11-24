Lachit Borphukan Birth Anniversary: Assam CM Pays Homage, Various Events Organized

On the birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday paid homage to the Ahom general, who defeated the Mughal army on the banks of the Brahmaputra in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, “I bow in reverence to the great Ahom General Lachit Borphukan on the occasion of #LachitDiwas. A strong leader and an epitome of bravery, Bir Lachit Borphukan’s heroics will continue to inspire generations to fight for the pride & sovereignty of their motherland.”

I bow in reverence to the great Ahom General Lachit Borphukan on the occasion of #LachitDiwas.



A strong leader and an epitome of bravery, Bir Lachit Borphukan's heroics will continue to inspire generations to fight for the pride & sovereignty of their motherland. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 24, 2021

Moreover, various events are being organised across the state in remembrance of the legendary warrior.

In Guwahati, a bike rally is being organized by Hindu Jagaran Manch from Chandmari to Guwahati club to mark the occasion. Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) along with Lachit Sangh will be observing the occasion at Saniram Bora field in Guwahati’s Ulubari area. The programme will be inaugurated by AJP chief Lurin Jyoti Gogoi.

In Dergaon, a marathon is being organized to mark the occasion.

Further, Bir Lachit Sena group in Lakhimpur has organized a 2-day programme in memory of the late Ahom general.

During the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, the legendary Ahom general led his army and defeated the mighty Mughal forces and overcome all challenges. The Mughal Army under Ram Singh consisted of 30,000 infantry, 15,000 archers, 18,000 Turkish cavalries, 5,000 gunners, and over 1000 cannons besides a large flotilla of boats.

They failed to make any advances against the Assamese army during the first phase of the war itself. Lachit Borphukan was victorious and the Mughals were forced to retreat from Guwahati.

Every year on November 24, Lachit Divas is celebrated across Assam to remember the legendary Ahom general.