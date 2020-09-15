Top StoriesNational

Ladakh BJP MP Tests Covid +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
0

BJP leader and MP from Ladakh Jamyeng Tsering Namgyal has tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

He took to his twitter handle and announced the same, informing that his health is fine and was advised to be quarantined.

“I was tested positive for COVID. My health is fine but I’m being advised to quarantine. Those who was in contact with me from last few days should self isolate and are advised to take the test at the earliest,” he tweeted.

Related News

Yogi Adityanath Names “Mughal Museum” After…

Jaya Bachchan Ashamed Over MP Ravi Kishan’s Remarks

India Beats China To Enter UN’S ECOSOC

Angry Relatives of Patient Take Away Hospital’s Oxygen…

Namgyal tested positive for the virus on a day when he participated in a series of activities including a 25-km cycling event led by Union minister Kiren Rijiju.

Rijiju was received by the Ladakh MP at Leh airport on Sunday.

Namgyal also attended a function with Rijiju who laid the foundation stone of a synthetic track and AstroTurf for football in Open Stadium in Leh.

You might also like
World

China to send top negotiator to resume trade talks with US

Regional

COVID19: Assam reports 184 new cases, state tally rise to 4694

Regional

Assam’s Veteran Religious leader Mufti Khairul Islam dies

Regional

Meghalaya’s Hasina Kharbhih gets Mother Teresa Award

Regional

Child Labours Rescued in Nagaon

Regional

Four houses gutted in Dibrugarh fire

Comments
Loading...