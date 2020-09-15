Ladakh BJP MP Tests Covid +ve

BJP leader and MP from Ladakh Jamyeng Tsering Namgyal has tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

He took to his twitter handle and announced the same, informing that his health is fine and was advised to be quarantined.

“I was tested positive for COVID. My health is fine but I’m being advised to quarantine. Those who was in contact with me from last few days should self isolate and are advised to take the test at the earliest,” he tweeted.

Namgyal tested positive for the virus on a day when he participated in a series of activities including a 25-km cycling event led by Union minister Kiren Rijiju.

Rijiju was received by the Ladakh MP at Leh airport on Sunday.

Namgyal also attended a function with Rijiju who laid the foundation stone of a synthetic track and AstroTurf for football in Open Stadium in Leh.