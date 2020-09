Ladakh Struck By Earthquake With 3.6 Magnitude

Kargil area in Ladakh was hit was earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on Saturday morning, reported India’s National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at 12:07am Indian Standard Time (IST) at a depth of 10km from the surface.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 413 km northwest (NNW) of Kargil, Ladakh.