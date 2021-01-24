Ladakh To Make First Appearance In Republic Day Parade

A tableau from the Union Territory of Ladakh will participate in the Republic Day Parade on Rajpath for the first time this year.

Ladakh’s tableau to showing the iconic Thiksey Monastery located on top of a hill in Thikse in Leh district, and is one of the most-visited tourist sites in the region. It also showcases the Indian Astronomical Observatory, located in Hanle near Leh, one of the world’s highest sites for optical, infrared and gamma-ray telescopes. Ladakh tableau also highlights the vision for Ladakh to be carbon-neutral.

Union Territory of Ladakh was created in 2019 after the central government bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir came into two UTs.

A total of 17 states and UTs will be represented on the Rajpath in this year’s parade through their vibrant tableaux, besides that of various ministries and the three armed forces.

India is all set to display its military might during the annual parade on January 26. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tableau and Rafale fighter aircraft will be among some key attractions in the 2021 R-Day parade.

However, the Republic Day parade of this year will be very different from previous years as it is for the first time that it will be held amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Jawans will be seen wearing masks. Only 25,000 spectators will witness the Republic Day parade this year.

It may be stated that PM Boris Johnson earlier accepted India’s invitation to be a chief guest but he cancelled his visit due to the rapid rise of Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom.

There was no chief guest during the Republic Day parade in 1952, 1953 and 1966 before this, Hindustan Times reported.