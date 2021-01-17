Lady Scribe Abused Verbally-Physically, JFA Demands Stern Action

The Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA), while expressing serious concerns, demanded exemplary punishments to the individuals who abused a lady journalist verbally and physically of a city based Assamese daily newspaper at Guwahati Press Club on Saturday.

According to sources as well as personal inputs from the scribe herself, the unprecedented incident took place during a press meet organized by film producer Umashankar Jha and actor Uttam Singh at the press club auditorium on January 16. The scribe was subjected to verbal and later physical abuses in full public view by the organizers.

“It is shocking that an attending reporter can be subjected to ill-treatments in a formal press meet organized at the press club premises. All sensitive and responsible members of the press club must stand united against the offense,” said a statement issued by JFA president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria.

After the incident, she filed an FIR at Panbazar’s all women police station. JFA urged the police chief Bhaskar J Mahanta to take stock of the situation and punish the culprits as soon as possible. It also requested the press club authority to cooperate with the investigating police personnel with necessary supports including the required CCTV visuals.