Lakhimpur: 1 Dead In Accident, Police Accused Of Negligence

A youth was killed in yet another road accident on National Highway 15 near Dhalpur in the Lakhimpur district of Assam on Sunday.

The deceased youth has been identified as one Shobhan Gogoi. He reportedly died while on the way to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the incident has caused much outrage in the Nowghuli locality in Assam’s Lakhimpur district. The parents of the deceased accused the police patrolling team of not stopping at night to help.

They further alleged that the police let the perpetrators behind the accident go scot-free in exchange for money.

The locals reportedly took matters into their hands as they gheraoed the accused police officials at Shobhan Gogoi’s residence, causing tempers to flare.

