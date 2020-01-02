Lakhimpur: AASU, AJYCP Stage Mass Protest Against CAA

A mass protest has been organized at Gogamukh in Lakhimpur district on Thursday under the aegis of Gogamukh Students’ Union, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chattra Parishad, regional committee and 30 other organizations against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Protests erupted in the state since the citizenship bill has been placed in the Parliament and continued demanding to withdraw the citizenship law.

The agitating people across the state said that CAA will not be accepted at any cost and that it will not allow the government to implement the same in the state. “We will protest in whatever possible ways we can but will not accept CAA. We will sacrifice our lives but will not allow CAA to be implemented,” said one of the agitating people.

AASU Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya while reacting to it said that the BJP government can’t do whatever they want. “The government’s dominating policy won’t be accepted. We will protest democratically and will continue the protests till our last breath but will not allow CAA to be implemented in the state. The BJP government has cheated the people in the name of safeguarding the jati, mati, bheti of Assam,” said Bhattacharya.