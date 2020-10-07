Top StoriesRegional

Lakhimpur: BJP IT Cell Worker Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
BJP IT cell worker Durlabh Nath, who posted objectionable comments about Tai Ahom ethnic group on social media, has surrendered himself on Tuesday after a complaint was filed against him by the group.

According to sources, Nath’s house was raided by Lakhimpur police on Tuesday night after Tai Ahom youth council registered a complaint against the former after he posted controversial comments against the group and its people.

Nath, who was not at his home during the raid, later surrendered himself at Lakhimpur police station.

