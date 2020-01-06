Lakhimpur: Black Flag Waved at Naba Doley & Pradan Baruah

The anti-CAA protests across the state continued unabated and at the same time, the BJP organizes peace rally simultaneously in various parts of the state.

The protestors in Lakhimpur waved black flags to Minister Naba Doley and MP Pradan Baruah who visited the circuit house to attend a feast organized by the BJP.

Moreover, the BJP will take out a peace rally in Biswanath and Dhemaji on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. On the other hand, anti-CAA protestors will stage a protest at Dhemaji on the same day the BJP organizes the peace rally.

Meanwhile, the black flag embarrassed the BJP ministers and MLAs in the state as a mark of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.