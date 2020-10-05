Lakhimpur DFO Arrested for Allegedly Taking Bribe

A 10-member Assam ACB team led by Pinaki Mitra caught Lakhimpur DFO Jadav Chandra Nath red-handed while accepting a bribe amounting to Rs. 50,000 from one Md. Zamiruddin. The money in two envelopes of Rs. 25000 each have been recovered from the possession of DFO Nath.

According to reports, the accused had demanded bribe of Rs. 1.85 lakh from the complainant to return his detained tractor and timber. However after negotiation, the bribe money was negotiated at Rs.50,000/- as advance with an assurance to pay the remaining Rs 1.35 Lakh at the time of releasing the tractor and timber.

Thus the complainant had approached the ACB PS in the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti Corruption, Assam and after enquiry into the allegation, a trap was laid down as per standard procedure in matter of ACB PS Case No. 11/2020 U/S 7(a) of PC Act (as amended in 2018). During investigation another accused namely Pranab Jyoti Dutta, Forester-1 has also been arrested.

Nath will be forwarded to the Special Court at Guwahati at due time.