Lakhimpur DFO Arrested for Allegedly Taking Bribe

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Lakhimpur DFO Arrested
Representative Image
1

A 10-member Assam ACB team led by Pinaki Mitra caught Lakhimpur DFO Jadav Chandra Nath red-handed while accepting a bribe amounting to Rs. 50,000 from one Md. Zamiruddin. The money in two envelopes of Rs. 25000 each have been recovered from the possession of DFO Nath.

According to reports, the accused had demanded bribe of Rs. 1.85 lakh from the complainant to return his detained tractor and timber. However after negotiation, the bribe money was negotiated at Rs.50,000/- as advance with an assurance to pay the remaining Rs 1.35 Lakh at the time of releasing the tractor and timber.

Thus the complainant had approached the ACB PS in the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti Corruption, Assam and after enquiry into the allegation, a trap was laid down as per standard procedure in matter of ACB PS Case No. 11/2020 U/S 7(a) of PC Act (as amended in 2018). During investigation another accused namely Pranab Jyoti Dutta, Forester-1 has also been arrested.

Related News

Mizoram Detects 30 New Covid-19 Cases

Changsari: Biker Dies Upon Being Hit By Dumper

Jharkhand: 3 Women Killed, Others Trapped As Mound Caves In

“1 in 10 People Contracted COVID-19 Globally”…

Nath will be forwarded to the Special Court at Guwahati at due time.

You might also like
National

International Flights Ban Extended Till Sept 30

Top Stories

4-Year-Old Molested in Jorhat

Top Stories

Army man in gang rape of CBSE topper

Regional

Guwahati based journalist molested in a train

Entertainment

Manipur Director wins award at Kerala film fest

Pratidin Exclusive

Mobile Schools For Flood-Hit Assam Children

Comments
Loading...