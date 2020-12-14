Lakhimpur: Farmers Protest Against MSP On Paddy

Amid the ongoing farmers’ protests in Delhi against the new agricultural reforms, hundreds of farmers in North Lakhimpur’s Narayanpur on Monday held protests against the government’s demand to buy paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the Assam government.

A memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi states that the farmers are “not happy with the discrimination by the state government by not considering Narayanpur for paddy procurement”.

Expressing anguish, the farmers mention in the memorandum that the primary cultivation of Narayanpur is paddy, however, as per the notification No. FSB.142/2012/Pt/123, the farmers have “no choice but to sell our produce in the local market for the price as low as Rs. 900 – 1000 per quintal”.

The farmers have urged the prime minister and state governor to look into matter on an urgent basis.

Furthermore, the farmers’ community has also demanded for Food Corporation of India to be given the role of procurement centre.

Besides, the key demands include: