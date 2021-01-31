Lakhimpur Gets First Sports Complex

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday inaugurated a newly constructed training centre-cum-sports complex of Sports Authority of India (SAI) at Solalgaon in Lakhimpur.
Union Minister of State (i/c) for Sports & Youth Welfare Kiren Rijiju was present for the occasion.
In a first across Upper Assam, the sports complex includes a training centre, multipurpose indoor stadium, hostel for players and coaches.
A guidebook on body building called “Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols” in Assamese language was released as well.
The chief minister urging the youth to participate in sports said on Twitter,
Inaugurated the SAI Training Centre in Lakhimpur along with Union MoS Shri @KirenRijiju ji and MP Shri @PradanBaruah. The state-of-the-art facility with training centre, athlete hostel and multi sports indoor hall, will go a long way in offering advanced training to athletes.