Lakhimpur Gets First Sports Complex

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday inaugurated a newly constructed training centre-cum-sports complex of Sports Authority of India (SAI) at Solalgaon in Lakhimpur.

Union Minister of State (i/c) for Sports & Youth Welfare Kiren Rijiju was present for the occasion.



In a first across Upper Assam, the sports complex includes a training centre, multipurpose indoor stadium, hostel for players and coaches.

A guidebook on body building called “Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols” in Assamese language was released as well.

The chief minister urging the youth to participate in sports said on Twitter,