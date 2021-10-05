NationalTop Stories

Lakhimpur Kheri Aftermath: Priyanka Gandhi Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhu Vadra on Tuesday was arrested and is kept at the PAC guest house where she has been under detention since Monday.

A case was registered against her at the Hargaon police station in Sitapur under various sections of the Indian Penal Code – 151, 107 and 116, including disobeying prohibitory orders and abetment.

The PAC guest house has been notified as a temporary jail.

Earlier this morning, Priyanka tweeted a viral video of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and asked why the person behind the killing of four farmers has not been arrested while she has been under detention for 28 hours without an FIR.

Meanwhile, her party alleged that drones were used to keep her under surveillance at the PAC guest house. Priyanka Gandhi has said that as soon as she is released, she will proceed to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the bereaved families.

