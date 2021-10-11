Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Union Minister’s Son Ashish Mishra Sent To 3-Day Police Remand

By Pratidin Bureau on October 11, 2021

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, has been sent to three-day police remand for his involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Ashish was arrested on Saturday after hours of interrogation by the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh in connection to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3.

Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

Ashish MishraLakhimpur Kheri
Related Posts

Gold Price Falls Amid Weak International Precious Metal Prices

Dibrugarh: 38 People Fall Ill After Consuming Prasad During Puja Rituals

Assam: APDCL Announces Urgent Power Cuts Amid Coal Crisis

Tripura CM Inaugurates ‘Oxygen Park’ In Agartala

Amid Coal Shortage, Amit Shah Meets Ministers

David Card, Joshua D. Angrist & Guido W. Imbens Win Economics Nobel

India To Ensure Space Sector Unites World: PM Modi