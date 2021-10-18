Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: SKM calls for ‘Rail Roko’ Protest

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a nation-wide ‘rail roko’ protest today, seeking justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where eight people were killed. The umbrella body of farmer’s union has demanded the dismissal of union minister Ajay Mishra whose son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused.

SKM said in a statement, “To press for its demand for Ajay Mishra’s dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, SKM has announced a nation-wide rail roko program on October 18. SKM put out a call to its constituents to stop rail traffic for six hours on October 18, between 10 am and 4 pm. SKM asked for this action to be taken up peacefully, without any destruction and damage of any kind to any railway property.”

Eight people including four farmers were killed when vehicles in the minister’s convoy ran over them. Ashish Mishra and two others have been arrested. Meanwhile, Ajay Mishra has denied that his son was present at the scene.

