Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Was Pre-Planned: SIT

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case that took place on October 3 said that it was a ‘pre-planned conspiracy’ and not a case of ‘negligence or callousness.’

The probe agency of Uttar Pradesh has also filed an application before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) to include new sections against the 13 accused to make their offence punishable under attempt to murder charges.

Vidhyaram Diwakar, the SIT investigating officer, filed the application last week in the CJM`s court for adding new sections in the warrant, replacing sections 279, 338 and 304A of the IPC, reported Zee News.

The application of the investigating officer pointed out that the incident of Lakhimpur Kheri violence was “well-planned and a deliberate act”, and not of negligence or callousness.

The investigating officer has requested to add Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code after replacing sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (Whoever causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC, the report said.

Eight people, including four protesting farmers, died after being mowed down by a SUV belonging to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni`s son Ashish Mishra on October 3. A local journalist was also killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The SIT has so far arrested Ashish Mishra, Luvkush, Ashish Pandey, Shekhar Bharti, Ankit Das, Latif, Sishupal, Nandan Singh, Satyam Tripathi, Sumit Jaiswal, Dharmendra Banjara, Rinku Rana and Ullas Trivedi.

They are lodged in the Lakhimpur Kheri district jail. Meanwhile, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has given two weeks` time to the state government to file a counter-affidavit on Ashish Mishra`s bail application.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: 6 Students in B Barooah College Test COVID-19 Positive