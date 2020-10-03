Lakhimpur: Tempo Driver Arrested For Raping 2 Minor Girls

In yet another gruesome and hideous incident, the Police have arrested a tempo driver who allegedly had raped two minor girls on Thursday in the Lakhimpur district.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the driver, after having given the girls (12 and 15) a lift, toured them around the whole day before raping them in the evening. Both the victims, however, have been rescued and are now at a children home.

The report quoted Longnit Terong, superintendent of police, Lakhimpur as saying, “The girls from Arunachal Pradesh were working as domestic workers in Naharlagun in the same state. On Thursday morning they escaped from their employer’s home and reached Banderdewa in Lakhimpur on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border where they met the accused.”

He further said, “The accused kept taking them around the whole day. In the evening, he allegedly raped the elder girl who later managed to escape. The accused was caught by local villagers, while he was raping the other girl.”

The accused was handed over by the local villagers to the Police, who arrested the accused on charges of rape under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act