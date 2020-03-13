Lakhipur Congress MLA Rajdeep Goala to join BJP: Himanta

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that two-time Congress MLA Rajdeep Goala will join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) within a few days.

“Congress MLA from Lakhipur will join BJP ceremoniously in the next couple of days,” said Minister Sarma while speaking to the media in Guwahati.

The MLA from Lakhipur constituency of Barak valley was first elected to Assam Legislative Assembly in 2014 by-election which was necessitated following the demise of his father Dinesh Prasad Goala. Later, he was re-elected in 2016 Assam Assembly elections.

It may be mentioned here that earlier on Thursday Minister Sarma stated that an influential MLA from Congress would join BJP within a few days.

