Lalu Yadav Airlifted To AIIMS After Health Worsens

Jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav was airlifted from Ranchi and admitted to AIIMS-Delhi on Saturday evening after his health condition worsened.

72-year-old Lalu Yadav was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for multiple ailments.

“He has been admitted in the coronary care unit (CCU) of the cardiothoracic centre of the AIIMS,” an official in Delhi said to PTI.

“Lalu Prasad was having trouble breathing for the last two days. On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Considering his age, we decided to shift him to AIIMS-Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment,” RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad had earlier said.

On Friday, Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti, sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi met Yadav on being informed of the veteran leader’s deteriorating health.

Yadav was convicted for fourteen years in fodder scam case.