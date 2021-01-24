Top StoriesNational

Lalu Yadav Airlifted To AIIMS After Health Worsens

By Pratidin Bureau
39

Jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav was airlifted from Ranchi and admitted to AIIMS-Delhi on Saturday evening after his health condition worsened.

72-year-old Lalu Yadav was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for multiple ailments.

“He has been admitted in the coronary care unit (CCU) of the cardiothoracic centre of the AIIMS,” an official in Delhi said to PTI.

Related News

Use Space Data For Developing NE: ISRO Chief

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In AIR

Arunachal BJP Burns Effigy Of Chinese President

Amit Shah To Attend BTR Accord Day Celebrations

“Lalu Prasad was having trouble breathing for the last two days. On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Considering his age, we decided to shift him to AIIMS-Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment,” RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad had earlier said.

On Friday, Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti, sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi met Yadav on being informed of the veteran leader’s deteriorating health.

Yadav was convicted for fourteen years in fodder scam case.

You might also like
Regional

Ranjeet Dass Confident of Winning 9 out of 10 LS Seats

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: 10 More Succumb Today

National

India asks Pakistan for unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Regional

Prez Ram Nath Kovind Arrives Sikkim on 2-day visit

National

Assam-Mizoram border Row: CM Sonowal Speaks to Amit Shah

National

Boat capsizes in east Godavari, several missing

Comments
Loading...