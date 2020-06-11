Lamb Road in Ambari Declared Containment Zone

Ambari Containment Zone
1

The Lamb Road in the Ambari area has been declared as Containment Zone by the district administration after two persons tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple Prakash Baruah and Nabanita Baruah who is the resident of Lamb Road returned from Jalpaiguri recently.

Both of them are now admitted to Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH).

Meanwhile, Assam registered 3285 positive cases of COVID-19 as on Wednesday with 2027 active cases. 1249 patients have recovered from the disease while 6 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state.

