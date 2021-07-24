Land Agreement With Bangladesh To Be Main Reason For NE Development: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the land agreement that has been done with Bangladesh will be the main reason for the development of Northeast India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made a two day visit to Northeast on Saturday and has inaugurated three different projects including holding a meeting with the Northeastern states’s chief ministers.

While addressing the North Eastern Council meeting, Amit Shah made several important statements on the development of Northeast India.

Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Northeast has developed. But border conflicts, agitations and other problems have taken a beating in the development of the Northeast in the recent times.”

He further stated, “Land agreement has been done with Bangladesh which will be the main reason for development of Northeast.”

The Home Minister also said that no one can grow being divided. If everything goes together, the Northeast will grow.

Amit Shah also discussed with the chief ministers regarding the border conflicts and urged the concerned officials to enhance the progress of Northeast. Border issues will end soon, said Amit Shah.

“Northeast will not be allowed to become a drug corridor,” added Home Minister Shah.

Home Minister orders to bring everyone into the mainstream by 2022.

