Landslide Mayhem: Assam CM visits Barak Valley

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited Silchar today to assess the situation in the region after 21 persons were killed in landslides which occurred in three districts on Tuesday. The CM held an official meeting discussing the Barak Valley region’s ongoing disaster situation.

In the meeting, Minister of Environment and Forest Parimal Suklabaidya and the deputy commissioners of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts were present. Also, present were MPs Kripanath Mallah and Rajdeep Roy and MLAs were present including Aminul Haque Laskar. The CM was scheduled to visit Karimganj and Hailakandi districts as well; however, the visit was cancelled due to unpleasant weather conditions.

On Wednesday, the CM expressed grief for the lives lost in the landslides and instructed respective district administrations to carry out a rigorous rescue operation and announced that the state government will provide a one-time financial aid to the families of the deceased.