Landslide Reported in Cachar, 7 Dead

Due to torrential rain, a massive landslide occurred at Kolapur village under Joypur police station in Cachar. Seven persons (3 female and 4 male) have been buried under a house that was completely sliding down. The incident took place at around 5 am on Tuesday.

A rescue operation in the area is under process with the help of local people and three bodies have been recovered from the mud. However, Joypur Officer-in-charge said that the situation is now under control.

Moreover, another Erosion at Hmarkhawlien, Fulertal Cachar under the Lakhipur Revenue circle took place and occupants of the houses in the nearby areas are instructed to vacate and move to safer place.

