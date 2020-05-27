Landslide Reported in Maibang

With the torrential rain continued unabated in the state, a landslide occurred in many areas including Guwahati. A major landslide reported on Wednesday at Maibang in Dima Hasao district.

Following the landslide, the train services have been disrupted to Silchar, Tripura, and Jiribam. The train services have been cancelled since Tuesday night due to the landslide. The shramik trains have also been halted in many areas keeping in mind the safety of the people.

One shramik train in Guwahati, 2 in Lumding and 1 train in Faiding have been cancelled due to the massive landslide that occurred at Maibang.

Other than the Maibang landslide, another has been reported from Kharghuli area in Guwahati.