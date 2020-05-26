Landslides in Guwahati

As the torrential rain continues unabated, the landslides around the Guwahati city is imminent as the whole city is surrounded by hills.

Already one such reports came in from Panjabari where the residence of Dhananjay Debnath has been damaged by landslides. Here are some visuals of that incident.

Mr Debnath blamed the neighbour wh had built their house above them in a hilly area of the Panjabari side.

Dhananjay Debnath telling the condition of the damage

More such landslides are expected from around the hills as non-stop rain have loosened the topsoil and the 2 lakh people living in the hills of the Guwahati are nervous about it and spending sleepless nights.