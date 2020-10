Police on Saturday seized a large quantity of cough syrup bottles and intoxicant tablets from a night super bus in Guwahati’s Jalukbari.

As per reports, the bus was traveling from Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Guwahati’s Lokhra to Dhupguri when police, based on a tip-off, stopped the bus and discovered a total of 1,300 cough syrup bottles and a substantial amount of intoxicant tablets.

The bus driver and the conductor have now been arrested by Jalukbari police.