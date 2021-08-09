Last Date for Nominations for Padma Awards is September 15

The last date for the nominations or recommendations for the Padma Awards (Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri) is September 15 and it will be received on the government’s portal, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reiterated on Monday.

The awards will be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2022.

In a statement issued, the MHA said the nominations and recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the Padma Award portal. “The government is committed to transforming Padma Awards into People’s Padma. All citizens are, therefore, requested to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, SC or STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to society and make their nominations or recommendations,” said the Ministry.

“The nominations or recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Padma Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in her or his respective field or discipline.”

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The nomination process is open to the public. Even self-nomination can be made.

