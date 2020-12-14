“Last-Ditch To Prove BJP-BPF Alliance” : Prabin Boro

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) general secretary Prabin Boro held a press conference on Monday where he addressed several issues related to forming the government in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Boro said that BPF is the only party to win the single largest majority with 17 seats in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Elections. He further said that democracy is being killed in BTAD. “If needed we will show our strength”, he added.

“We should have had the opportunity to form a government” he said in the press meet. But the governor did not accept their application of request to form the BTC government.

He claimed that BPF party still has an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but they didn’t invite the BPF party for talk and instead CM Sonowal declared UPPL’s Chief Promod Boro as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the BTR.

Marking the BJP-BPF alliance, “It’s a last-ditch effort to preserve friendship, otherwise we’ll decide” he said.

He also mentioned that there was a false rumor spreading that BPF party members were going to join BJP-UPPL coalition.