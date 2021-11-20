‘Last’ Parag Kumar Das Memorial Debate Competition To Be Held Tomorrow

Parag Kumar Das Memorial Samiti President Udayaditya Bharali and Secretary Param Prakash Gogoi have invited participants from all over the world to join.

The final debate competition on the Silver Jubilee year of Parag Kumar Das Memorial Debate Competition will be held tomorrow. The competition will see more than fifty participants with former High Court judge Prashant Kumar Deka presiding over it.

Parag Kumar Das Memorial Samiti President Udayaditya Bharali and Secretary Param Prakash Gogoi have invited participants from all over the world to join.

For the first time, 500 of the world’s most talented people will take part online. A beautiful photo show reflecting the glorious 25-year journey will be shown and souvenirs will also be presented on the occasion.

Ending a glorious journey, the All Assam Inter-College Debate Competition will be held tomorrow. This will be the last competition in the memorial of former debater Parag Kumar Das. This is also the silver jubilee year of this traditional debate competition which started in 1997.

Three former debaters from New Delhi, Kolkata, and Jorhat will form the jury in the competition. The competition will begin at 10:30 am on Sunday, November 21 at Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati.

Two participants each from more than 30 colleges and universities from different parts of Assam are expected to take part in the competition. At the end of the competition, the silver jubilee year’s last ceremony and award distribution meeting will be held from 2.30 pm.

All the former chairpersons of the 25-year competition, almost all former seekers, former winners, contestants have been invited on the occasion. The theme of the final year’s competition is ‘Solely for centralizing more power, the Union Government is not interested in resolution of the inter-state border disputes of North -East of India’.

For the first time, the competition will also be held online on the ‘Zoom’ video conferencing app. The meeting ID and password for the same are – Meeting ID: 849 5981 4394, Passcode: 691590. 500 interested people from over the world will be able to participate.

The three candidates who have adjudged the first, second, third-best debaters in the competition will receive the Parag Kumar Das Smarak Award in addition to Rs. 15,000, 10,000, 7,000, in cash. Colleges and universities that have won first, second, third-best team honours, will receive the Moving Award in addition to the Parag Kumar Das Memorial Award.

